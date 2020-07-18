The past few months have witnessed an ever-growing brotherhood and solidarity between China and Africa, which are joining hands in tackling the still-unfolding COVID-19 pandemic.

When the first case was confirmed on the African continent on Feb. 14, China, despite being ravaged by the virus then, rushed forward to help its African brothers by unreservedly providing medical supplies, sharing experience, as well as sending expert teams.

So far, Africa’s anti-epidemic efforts have achieved gratifying results despite the growing number of confirmed cases, maintaining a mortality rate far below the global average, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

