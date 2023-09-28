China against U.S. Adding Chinese Businesses to export Control List

China firmly opposes the United States’ recent addition of certain Chinese entities to its export control list for so-called involvement in military activities or relations with Iran or Russia, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

The United States has overstretched the concept of national security, abused export control measures, and used its state power to suppress non-U.S. enterprises and individuals, all of which are typical acts of economic coercion and unilateral bullying, the spokesperson said.

The United States should immediately correct its erroneous practices and cease its groundless suppression of Chinese companies and individuals, the spokesperson said, noting that China will firmly safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.