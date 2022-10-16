China Aims to Have World-Class Army by 2027 – Xi

China will continue its military reform, so that by 2027, which will mark the centennial of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Beijing will achieve its intended goal of having a world-class armed force, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

“Achieving the goal of a hundred-year struggle to build an army within the scheduled time frame and accelerate the transformation of the People’s Liberation Army of China is a strategic requirement for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist state,” Xi said on Sunday, at the opening of the 20th Congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

He stressed that it is necessary to boost China’s strategic capabilities to protect state sovereignty, security and development interests.

China opposes any form of hegemony and the power politics, Beijing will never apply such a policy and engage in expansion, the president said.

“China firmly pursues an independent peaceful foreign policy, has always determined its position and policy relying on the reliability of facts… China will never exercise hegemony and expansion,” Xi said.

The 20th Congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) opened on Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. A total of 2,296 delegates have arrived in Beijing from across China to participate in the key week-long event that will wrap up on October 22. The delegates will determine the future course of the country’s development, approving the national policy for the next five years, and will appoint the CCP’s top leadership.

Xi Jinping is expected to be nominated for a third five-year term as CCP’s General Secretary and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).