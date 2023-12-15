China and Kenya Mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday exchanged congratulations with Kenyan Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Minister Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 60 years ago, China and Kenya have always been committed to treating each other as equals, and to solidarity, friendship and common development, and have become trusted friends and good partners, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The two countries, at the forefront of China-Africa cooperation, have achieved fruitful results in the Belt and Road cooperation, and made positive contributions to building an even closer China-Kenya community with a shared future, he said.

Wang said he stands ready to work with Mudavadi to enhance dialogue and cooperation between the two foreign ministries, push forward the implementation of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and make greater contributions to the sustained development of the China-Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

In his message, Mudavadi noted that China is one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Kenya, and that Kenya and China enjoy mutual trust, mutual respect as well as close and friendly relations.

The meeting between Kenyan President William Ruto and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing has promoted further development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan foreign minister said he is glad to work with Wang to follow through on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and turn the blueprint of bilateral relations into reality.