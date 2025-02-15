Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stressed that China and Russia continue to maintain normal economic and trade relations, dismissing suspicions that Beijing supports Moscow through its oil and gas imports.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference during the “China in the World” session, Wang, who is also a member of the Communist Party’s Political Bureau, addressed questions about recent claims linking China’s energy purchases to political support for Russia.

Wang explained that the two neighboring giants, which share a long border and a complex history, have learned from past challenges to forge a comprehensive strategic partnership. This new era of coordination, he said, is defined by a policy of non-alliance and non-confrontation, with both countries deliberately avoiding any actions that would target a third party. In his remarks, Wang underscored the practicality of their relationship, pointing out that with a population of 1.4 billion people to support, China would struggle to meet its energy needs without Russian oil and gas.

The statement by Wang Yi comes at a time when global scrutiny of international trade dynamics is intensifying. Critics have questioned whether China’s energy policies might indirectly bolster Russian interests amid geopolitical tensions, but Wang’s response was a clear reminder that economic interdependence is driven by pragmatic needs rather than ideological support.

This steadfast partnership highlights how countries with intertwined economic destinies can navigate complex international landscapes. By insisting on the normalcy of their trade relationship, China and Russia demonstrate that, despite external pressures and allegations, their mutual cooperation remains rooted in practical realities and long-term strategic planning.