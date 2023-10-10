China and Saudi Arabia begins collaborative naval special operations training.

China and Saudi Arabia held an opening ceremony for the “Blue Sword-2023” joint naval special operations training in Zhanjiang, southern China’s Guangdong Province, on Monday.

Team commanders and trainees from both militaries took part in the ceremony, with the two countries’ national anthems playing and the team commanders delivering speeches.

The elementary training and professional training stages of the “Blue Sword-2023” feature a total of 24 subjects, including fast-roping, boat driving and multi-weapon shooting, while the comprehensive drill stage features maritime rescue skill training and joint rescue drills.

Team commanders from both militaries expressed their hope that the training will improve the trainees’ combat capacity and further deepen the two countries’ military exchanges and cooperation.