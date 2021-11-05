China Calls on US to Stop Political Manipulation on COVID-19 Origin

China calls on the United States to stop political manipulation on the COVID-19 origin issue and show more transparency in this matter, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a briefing on Friday.

“We once again call on the United States to stop political manipulation, return to the right path of unity fighting against the pandemic and search for the COVID-19 origin by scientific means,” the spokesman said.

The spokesperson expressed hope that the US would be able to show transparency, following the Chinese example, start joint research on the COVID-19 origin with competent organizations as soon as possible, respond to the credible fears of the international community about the virus’ origin in the US, and also open a biological laboratory in Fort Detrick to conduct joint research there with World Health Organization.

On October 29, US intelligence released the declassified report on the COVID-19 origin. The report said that they judged the virus had not been developed as a biological weapon. It also said that Beijing continued to hinder the global investigation, resisted sharing information, and blamed other countries, including the US.

On October 31, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China had made clear its firm opposition when the US intelligence agency released the unclassified summary of assessment on COVID-19 origins in August. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the report was a political and false one, with no scientific basis or credibility.