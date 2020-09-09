The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) team in Sierra Leone has helped the country establish the molecular test method for the novel coronavirus, according to the China-Sierra Leone Friendship Hospital.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese doctors applied urgently to the headquarters of China CDC for deployment of the new coronavirus nucleic acid detection reagents and established fluorescence quantitative PCR test method for COVID-19, Moses Senesie, a lab technician from the hospital, told Xinhua.

“It is also one of the first laboratories in the country to establish the routine molecular test method for the coronavirus,” said Moses, adding that the lab was immediately designated as a national test laboratory for coronavirus by the Sierra Leonean government.

“The lab is responsible for new coronavirus nucleic acid testing and training for this country and successfully passed the required internal laboratory assessments for the new coronavirus test from health authorities,” he said while expressing thanks to the Chinese team for giving them the required training on how to manage the lab and conduct tests.

The China CDC team and their Sierra Leonean counterparts have been conducting tests of suspected COVID-19 cases. They have been on standby almost 24 hours a day for emergency detection of the new coronavirus and have performed multiple emergency tests.

On March 31, the team identified the first nucleic acid positive sample of new coronavirus in Sierra Leone.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the team has always actively helped Sierra Leone in fighting COVID-19, which promoted the understanding and close cooperation with Sierra Leone’s Health Ministry and deepened the traditional friendship between the two countries, said Moses.

“We are glad that our work helped enrich the Sierra Leone-China friendship,” said Wu Wei, deputy chief of the team.