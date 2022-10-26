China congratulates Zambia on 58th anniversary of independence

The Chinese Embassy in Zambia on Monday congratulated Zambia on its 58th anniversary of independence from Britain.

The Embassy said in a statement posted on its Facebook page that the southern African nation has made great achievements in social, economic and cultural fields since its independence in 1964.

The Embassy also said in the posting that China-Zambia friendship has remained all-weather for nearly six decades and is moving to the stage of all-dimensional and high quality under the guidance of heads of state of both countries. Enditem