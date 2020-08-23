As Zimbabwe battles with COVID-19 which has so far caused the loss of 152 lives from 5,815 infections, China continues to be one of the main benefactors on the frontline in providing support to the Southern African country which is also struggling with limited resources.

A post on Twitter from the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe outlines some of the materials China has donated since the onset of COVID-19 in the country in March, saying that all this was being done because of love and care.

“Since March, roughly 51,000 testing kits, 15 ventilators, and over 1.3 million PPEs, including 1,159,000 masks, have been donated by China to Zimbabweans from all walks of life,” it said.

“Count is ongoing and more is set to come. These are not just numbers, but our deepest love and care,” an embassy spokesperson said in the post.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since given his thanks to China for providing support during these difficult times when even developed countries were bearing the brunt of the pandemic.

“You have sent us medical experts to come and share their experiences and competences with our people and our medical doctors here,” he said recently.

China sent 12 medical experts to Zimbabwe in May to help their local colleagues cope with the pandemic by sharing experiences in epidemic control and offering training in prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment. Enditem