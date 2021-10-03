China continues to send warplanes to Taiwan after 2 large incursions

At least 16 Chinese aircraft were spotted in Taiwan’s air defence zone on Sunday after China sent a record number of warplanes to Taiwan on two consecutive days.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said late Sunday that, during the daytime, 16 Chinese warplanes entering Taiwan’s south-western Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) included eight J-16 fighter jets, four Su-30 fighters, two Yun-8 and two KJ-500 aircraft.

The ministry said the Taiwan Air Force had issued radio warnings and its air defence missile systems were activated to monitor the activity.

Sunday’s incursion by China followed Friday’s 38 sorties and Saturday’s 39, representing record-high numbers.

Taiwan’s defence ministry began to release reports of daily sorties by Chinese warplanes on its official website in September 2020.

Regarding China’s deployment of a record number of military aircraft to Taiwan’s ADIZ, Shu Hsiao-huang of the government-funded Institute for National Defence and Security Research, told state-run Central News Agency that the People’s Liberation Army was testing its joint combat and communication capabilities.

Wang Ting-yu, a lawmaker of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party in the parliament’s Foreign and National Defence Committee, said on Sunday on his Facebook page that China, an international trouble-maker, prodded neighbouring countries to celebrate its National Day, which was on Friday.

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Saturday condemned Beijing, saying China’s recently strengthened incursions are certainly threatening.

The United States on Sunday condemned the moves as undermining regional peace and stability.

“The United States is very concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan.

“We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defence capability.

“The US commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region.

“We will continue to stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values and deepen our ties with democratic Taiwan.”

Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the self-governing democratic island part of its territory.