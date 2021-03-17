Peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and realizing carbon neutrality by 2060 are tough battles that China is determined to win.

Reducing carbon emissions was one of the important topics covered by the ninth meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs on Monday.

At the meeting, leadership raised a wide range of practical measures to cope with the challenges brought by carbon emissions, including building a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system, deepening the reform of power system, building a power network based on new energy, and pushing forward major breakthroughs in green and low-carbon technologies.

Policies on fiscal taxation, prices, finance, land and government procurement will also be improved to promote green development.

Carbon neutrality is a promise China has made with determination. Green development is a path that China must travel to realize socialist modernization. A complete economic and societal shift to cleaner energy and lower polluting emissions conforms to the Chinese people’s expectations for high-quality development.

China is resolutely committed to tackling climate change, while it is still experiencing industrialization and urbanization and holds high expectations for economic growth. It faces far greater pressures and challenges than developed countries.

The low-carbon commitment requires China to make the transition from reaching its carbon peak to realizing carbon neutrality within 30 years, compared with the 60 years taken by most developed countries. The contrast highlights the strength of the actions taken by China to ensure its commitment is achieved.

Ecosystem management is an urgent task for China. The country has no way to retreat. It must take the strictest measures to handle pollution-related problems. Any enterprise or authority failing to control carbon emissions will be punished.

Four iron and steel enterprises in Tangshan, north China’s Hebei Province, were ordered to make corrections as they had not implemented emission reduction requirements during the emergency response period for heavy pollution, according to local authorities last week.

China’s commitment to decarbonization requires the country to formulate step-by-step measures. According to the 14th Five-Year Plan, energy consumption per unit of gross domestic product (GDP) and carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP will be respectively reduced by 13.5 percent and 18 percent over the period. The measures set a solid foundation for peaking carbon emissions and realizing carbon neutrality.

The carbon peak and carbon neutrality targets will not be easily achieved. China will spare no effort to realize its decarbonization promise.