The Chinese embassy in Sierra Leone on Tuesday handed over a batch of medical supplies to the country’s government for its fight against COVID-19.

The donation includes testing kits, respirators, surgical masks, personal protective equipments and other related accessories.

The aid to further support Sierra Leone’s fight against the pandemic is one of the concrete actions in implementing relevant commitments made by China at the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19, said Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Hu Zhangliang.

Sierra Leone’s Defense Minister and National Coordinator for COVID-19 Response Kellie Conteh said that Sierra Leone is pleased to partner with China in improving public health, and is confident that the medical supplies will strengthen the health care for the Sierra Leonean people.

Noting that his country is seeing positive signs of containing the COVID-19 outbreak, the minister said China’s support has contributed to the country’s fight against the pandemic.