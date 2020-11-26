Medical Supplies
Staff unload Chinese medical supplies from an airplane at the Kotota International Airport in Accra, capital of Ghana, April 6, 2020. China's medical supplies for 18 African countries have arrived here on Monday, and are scheduled to be delivered to the other 17 countries within a few days. The beneficiary African countries are Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Gabon, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Benin, Cape Verde, as well as Sao Tome and Principe. (Xinhua/Xu Zheng)

The Chinese embassy in Sierra Leone on Tuesday handed over a batch of medical supplies to the country’s government for its fight against COVID-19.

The donation includes testing kits, respirators, surgical masks, personal protective equipments and other related accessories.

The aid to further support Sierra Leone’s fight against the pandemic is one of the concrete actions in implementing relevant commitments made by China at the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19, said Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Hu Zhangliang.

Sierra Leone’s Defense Minister and National Coordinator for COVID-19 Response Kellie Conteh said that Sierra Leone is pleased to partner with China in improving public health, and is confident that the medical supplies will strengthen the health care for the Sierra Leonean people.

Noting that his country is seeing positive signs of containing the COVID-19 outbreak, the minister said China’s support has contributed to the country’s fight against the pandemic.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.