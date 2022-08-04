China firm as rock in its resolution to achieve reunification of the motherland

In disregard of China’s strong opposition and serious representations, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited China’s Taiwan region.

This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués. It has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and seriously infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for “Taiwan independence”.

China’s firm countermeasures are completely legitimate and justified. All the consequences arising therefrom must be borne by the U.S. side and the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces.

Adherence to the one-China principle is the basic foundation for China to establish diplomatic relations with other countries, and constitutes a part of the post-World War II international order.

It’s made clear in the China-U.S. Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations that “The United States of America recognizes the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal Government of China. Within this context, the people of the United States will maintain cultural, commercial, and other unofficial relations with the people of Taiwan.”

Congress is a part of the U.S. Government, and Pelosi the third highest-ranking official in the U.S. Government. They are inherently obliged to strictly observe the one-China policy of the U.S. Government and adhere to the political promises made by the U.S. side to China.

China is all along opposed to the visit to Taiwan by U.S. congressional members, and the U.S. executive branch has the responsibility to stop such visit. However, the U.S., saying one thing but doing the opposite, has no integrity at all. It has reiterated that the one-China policy of the U.S. has not changed and will not change, and that the U.S. does not support “Taiwan independence.” However, Pelosi insisted on visiting Taiwan in total disregard of U.S.’ political promises. It further showed to the international society who’s the one that’s changing the status quo of the Taiwan Strait, destroying China-U.S. relations, undermining regional peace and stability and violating international order.

Whoever tries to reverse the historical trend of peace and development will end up being etched into the historical pillar of shame.

Pelosi’s visit to China’s Taiwan region is another dangerous act of the U.S. to distort, obscure and hollow out the one-China principle.

For some time, the U.S. Government has repeated wrong acts and remarks regarding the Taiwan question, and continued to upgrade the levels of official exchanges with Taiwan.

There are many people in the U.S. Government and media believing Pelosi’s visit to China’s Taiwan region will lead to major risks in the situation across the Taiwan Strait and severely impact U.S.-China relations.

There are many people with vision and insight from the international society stressing that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is dangerous and irresponsible and seriously violates the basic norms governing international relations.

Besides, regional countries have repeatedly urged the U.S. to eye on the bigger picture of China-U.S. relations and regional peace and stability.

However, the U.S. side still gave a “green light” to Pelosi’s erroneous act.

On the one hand, the U.S. is promising to safeguard the stability and maintain the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, and set “guardrails” for bilateral relations; on the other hand, it is indulging Pelosi to visit Taiwan and make new troubles for China-U.S. relations. This indicates that the true intention of the U.S. is to play the Taiwan card and contain China’s development with the Taiwan question.

No country would compromise on issues of principles concerning territorial integrity. The one-China principle is the premise and foundation for China to develop relations with all foreign countries, and China allows no one to cross the red line.

The Taiwan question concerns China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and involves China’s core interests. It is the most important and sensitive issue at the core of China-U.S. relations.

Doubling its efforts to contain China with the Taiwan question and further escalating the tensions in the Taiwan Strait, the U.S. will definitely pay a heavy price for its mistakes.

The position of the Chinese Government and people on the Taiwan question has been consistent. It is the firm commitment of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people to resolutely safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity. China has made a solemn statement that it will take forceful measures to thwart the interference by external forces and the separatist schemes for “Taiwan independence” if the U.S. is bent on going down the wrong path.

The Chinese people always keep their word. No one should ever misestimate their firm resolve, strong will and great capability to defend state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The historical ins and outs of the Taiwan question are clear, and so are fact and the status quo that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China.

The Democratic Progressive Party authorities ignore the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation and the well-being of the people in Taiwan, and act as a pawn of external forces, which fully reveals their dangerous intention to seek U.S. support for their independence agenda.

The Chinese nation has an honorable tradition of opposing division and safeguarding unity. Secession aimed at “Taiwan independence” is the greatest obstacle to national reunification and a grave danger to national rejuvenation. Those who forget their heritage, betray their motherland, and seek to split the country will come to no good end; they will be disdained by the people and condemned by history.

China’s reunification is a historical trend and the right path, while “Taiwan independence” goes against the tide of history, and it is a path to nowhere. In front of this historical trend, any attempt to seek “Taiwan independence” is doomed to failure.

The will of the people is not to be defied, and the trend of the times cannot be reversed. The reunification of the motherland and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation have become a historical inevitability. The time and tide of achieving the reunification of the motherland have always been held firmly in our hands.

The resolve of the Chinese Government and people to achieve reunification of the motherland is as firm as a rock, and will never change because of any individual, force or country. China firmly opposes separatist moves toward “Taiwan independence” and interference by external forces, and never allows any room for “Taiwan independence” forces in whatever form.