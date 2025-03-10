China Fujian Fishing Raises Alarm Over Theft, Vandalism Surge

China Fujian Fishing (Gh) Limited, a leading fish farming company in Ghana, is facing a crisis that threatens its survival and the livelihoods of hundreds of employees.

The company, known for its large-scale tilapia farming operations in the Shai Osudoku District of Accra, has been grappling with persistent theft, vandalism, and security threats, which have resulted in substantial financial losses.

A-Pillar of Ghana’s Aquaculture Industry Under Threat

China Fujian Fishing (Gh) Limited has invested heavily in Ghana’s aquaculture sector. The company operates over 2,000 fish-breeding cages, a hatchery, a nursery pond, and a fish feed factory, producing an estimated 15,000 tons of fish and 40,000 tons of feed annually.

Beyond business, it plays a significant role in the local economy, employing over 600 individuals and contributing to community development through training programs, educational visits, and sustainable fishing initiatives. However, its continued existence is under severe threat due to a surge in criminal activities targeting its operations.

Unrelenting Attacks and Losses

The biggest challenge facing China Fujian Fishing (Gh) Limited is the rampant theft and destruction of its fishing infrastructure.

Organized groups, often operating under the cover of darkness, have repeatedly raided the farm, stealing fish and vandalizing nets and equipment.

The situation reached alarming levels in late 2024 and early 2025. In November and December 2024 alone, a combined 114 nets were cut by unknown perpetrators.

On January 28, 2025, CCTV footage captured a group of individuals approaching the farm’s waters and cutting eight nets in just 30 minutes. Two weeks later, another attack resulted in 22 nets being destroyed, causing losses exceeding GHS 4 million.

The impact extends beyond financial losses. Employees have reported growing anxiety and fear, while security personnel have faced direct attacks from criminals.

On February 3, 2025, security officers were assaulted while attempting to apprehend a suspect. Stones were hurled at them, and CCTV cameras were damaged, further escalating tensions in the area.

Ripple Effects on the Community

The challenges confronting China Fujian Fishing (Gh) Limited have severe economic and social consequences for the local community.

As one of the largest employers in the area, any decline in its operations threatens the job security of hundreds of workers and their families.

Additionally, the farm plays a crucial role in Ghana’s food security by supplying affordable, high-quality fish to local markets. A decline in production could reduce access to protein-rich food, particularly for vulnerable populations.

A Call for Urgent Intervention

China Fujian Fishing (Gh) Limited is calling on the government, local authorities, and community leaders to take immediate action to curb rising criminal activities.

The company is advocating for enhanced security measures through the deployment of additional personnel to safeguard its assets and workforce.

It also emphasizes the need for increased community collaboration by engaging local leaders and residents to develop long-term solutions against theft and vandalism.

Additionally, the company is urging the implementation of a stronger legal framework with stricter laws and enforcement against fish farm-related crimes, as well as swift investigation and prosecution of perpetrators and their collaborators.

Furthermore, it calls for a multi-stakeholder approach, bringing together the company, government agencies, law enforcement, and the community to establish sustainable solutions.

The Bigger Picture: Ghana’s Investment Climate at Stake

The plight of China Fujian Fishing (Gh) Limited raises broader concerns about Ghana’s investment climate. If a major aquaculture investor faces persistent security threats with little intervention, what message does that send to potential investors?

The company’s management warns that without urgent action, ongoing criminal activities could force them to shut down operations, triggering devastating economic consequences for the region. They urge stakeholders to act swiftly before it is too late.