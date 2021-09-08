China Has ‘Real Problem’ With Taliban – Biden

President Joe Biden said China will have issues dealing with the Taliban following the complete US withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a White House press pool report

“China has a real problem with the Taliban,” Biden said on Tuesday when asked if China will fund the Taliban.

Biden said he expects neighboring countries like China, Pakistan, Russia, and Iran to work out arrangements with the Taliban.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia has not made any decisions recognizing the Taliban as the official government of Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, the Taliban unveiled their caretaker government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001, at the helm.