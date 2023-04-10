China has strong capability to thwart ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities in any form

By Zhong Sheng

China has taken a series of countermeasures in response to the meeting between the leader of China’s Taiwan region Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during Tsai’s so-called “transit” through the U.S., which constituted a grave political provocation against China.

These countermeasures, while representing China’s resolute and forceful response to the attempt of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to “cling to U.S. support to seek independence” as well as the U.S.’ attempt to use Taiwan to contain China, have fully demonstrated China’s resolve to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Tsai’s “transit” trip was in fact an attempt to seek breakthroughs and propagate “Taiwan independence;” and the so-called “diplomatic breakthrough” was nothing but another step to bring great suffering to Taiwan.

During her “transit” through the U.S., Tsai didn’t stay at the airport or a hotel. Instead, she made contact with U.S. government officials and congressional members under various pretexts, in an attempt to make official interaction between Taiwan and the U.S.

It’s obvious to see that Tsai’s “transit” trip was not a personal activity at all. It was in essence a political adventure to further collude with the U.S. and fawn on the U.S. to seek support for “Taiwan independence.” It was also an attempt to create “one China, one Taiwan” or “two Chinas,” find opportunities to peddle the “Taiwan independence” claims in the international arena, and seek support from anti-China forces in the U.S.

While the DPP authorities take every opportunity to conduct separatist activities for “Taiwan independence” out of selfish political gains, the U.S. has wantonly used Taiwan as a pawn to contain China in total disregard of the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the fundamental interests of the people in Taiwan. It is a “troublemaker” and “destroyer” of the peace and stability across the Strait.

The U.S. Congress, as part of the U.S. government, has the responsibility to fulfill the solemn commitments the U.S. government has made to China by strictly abiding by the one-China principle and refusing all forms of official interaction with Taiwan.

Under neither international law nor U.S. domestic legislation does “separation of powers” give the U.S. the excuse to defy international obligations and take actions that go against the basic norms governing international relations, provoke against China’s sovereignty, and break its own commitment on the Taiwan question.

Past mistakes can not justify today’s mistakes, and repeating the same mistakes doesn’t provide any legitimacy for erroneous behavior.

While frequently claiming that they remain committed to the one-China policy, the U.S. authorities have in fact constantly distorted, falsified, obscured, and hollowed out the one-China principle, and have been using Taiwan as a pawn to contain China’s development and progress. Such misdeeds come at the cost of the interests, well-being, and bright future of Taiwan compatriots.

China firmly opposes any “transit” trip by the Taiwan region’s leader to the U.S. in any name or for any reason, and firmly opposes the U.S. government having any form of official interaction with the Taiwan region.

China has repeatedly lodged solemn representations with the U.S. side over Tsai’s “transit” trip to the U.S. However, the U.S. side has kept indulging and supporting the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces. China has to take resolute countermeasures against such egregious actions.

China’s taking countermeasures following the provocative trip is neither “overreaction” nor “military intimidation” as claimed by the U.S.

All the countermeasures taken by the Chinese government are what China is fully entitled to do to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. They are necessary and timely defensive countermeasures aimed at safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and security, and stopping the anti-China forces in the U.S. and the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces from going further down the wrong and dangerous path.

The one-China principle has been recognized by the United Nations (UN) and the vast majority of countries. It has become a widely recognized basic norm governing international relations and is part and parcel of the international order established after World War II.

China’s resolute countermeasures against the escalation in the collusion between the U.S. and the Taiwan region are also a legitimate action to safeguard the basic norms in international relations and the post-war international order.

If China failed to react to the actions that interfere in China’s internal affairs and undermine its national sovereignty taken by the U.S., the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms governing international relations including respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity would be reduced to empty words.

By firmly rejecting the U.S. provocations on the Taiwan question, China is saying no to the U.S. hegemony and bullying, and upholding international fairness and justice, which is why China’s action has been supported by the overwhelming majority of countries in the world.

China will resolutely fight against every separatist activity seeking “Taiwan independence” and every grave provocation made by external forces playing the “Taiwan card” to contain China. It will never allow its national sovereignty and territorial integrity to be wantonly trampled upon and undermined.

Facts have proven that the Chinese government has strengthened its strategic initiative for China’s complete reunification and consolidated commitment to the one-China principle within the international community by resolutely fighting against separatism and countered interference.

The Chinese government has great capabilities to shape the strategic situation and environment for its national reunification, and to thwart “Taiwan independence” separatist activities in whatever form.

The cross-Strait reunification is an overriding historical trend and the right course, while “Taiwan independence” is a retrogression leading to a dead end. The separatist forces seeking “Taiwan independence” and external interference will not stop the prevailing historical trend of China’s reunification or the course of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The Chinese people have the resolve, the will, and the ability to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity. They must and will realize the historic goal of reuniting their motherland.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People’s Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)