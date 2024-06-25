China Hi-Tech Fair 2024: Shaping the Future of Technology in Shenzhen

China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), a prestigious international event and China’s foremost tech exhibition, is gearing up for its 26th edition scheduled from November 14-16, 2024, at the expansive Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

Under the theme “Technology Leads Development, Industry Integrates Fusion,” this year’s fair is poised to cover an impressive 400,000 square meters of exhibition space.

Expected to draw over 5,000 exhibitors and half a million attendees from more than 100 nations, CHTF 2024 will showcase cutting-edge innovations across 20 key sectors. These include China’s leading heavy equipment companies, clean energy companies, high-end machinery manufacturing companies, and aerospace companies. The event will host approximately 150 concurrent activities, including panel discussions, keynote speeches, product launches, and networking sessions, cementing its role as a pivotal platform for global tech advancements.

As Shenzhen continues to shine as an international hub for innovation, CHTF serves as a vital nexus for China’s high-tech sector to engage with the global community. It offers unique opportunities for tech companies to elevate their international presence and foster crucial industry collaborations. These collaborations pave the way for mutual growth and innovation, offering a promising future for the tech industry.

Since its inception in 1999, CHTF has been a global catalyst, fostering technological and economic exchanges on an unprecedented scale. In 2023, the fair drew 5,000 exhibitors, 150 delegations, and 500,000 visitors from 105 countries, generating a total transaction value exceeding CNY 37.279 billion (US$5.14 billion). The event has historically hosted distinguished figures, including Nobel Prize laureates, Turing Award winners, government officials, and CEOs from leading multinational corporations, underscoring its global influence and the potential impact of your participation.

CHTF 2024 is set to unveil groundbreaking technologies and solutions from top-tier tech firms. With unwavering support from the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government and active participation from exhibitors, buyers, government officials, scientists, and experts, the upcoming fair promises to be a resounding success. It will offer a transformative experience, sparking new ideas, and forging new connections for all participants, leaving them inspired and ready to take on the future of tech.