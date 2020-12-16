China is fulfilling its commitments with concrete actions to ensure the accessibility and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines in developing countries, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Chinese vaccine companies are sparing no effort to advance their vaccine research and development, and several vaccines have entered phase-three clinical trials, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily news briefing in response to a relevant question.

The Chinese government has been actively supporting cooperation between Chinese companies and other countries in vaccine research and development, he said, adding that China is in close communication and cooperation with the World Health Organization and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization.

The Chinese government will continue to work together with the international community to help ensure all countries will have equal access to safe and effective vaccines. For underdeveloped or some developing countries, China will help with their vaccine accessibility and affordability through such means as aid, Wang said.

When answering a question on the transparency in authorizing emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine, the spokesperson said China always attaches great importance to vaccine safety and efficacy.

“Chinese vaccine companies advance research and development in strict accordance with science and regulation requirements and engage in international cooperation in strict compliance with international standards and relevant laws and regulations,” said Wang.

He said that some countries had already approved China’s vaccine for use, which had proved the safety and efficacy of China’s vaccine.”We stand ready to work with other countries to advance vaccine research and development cooperation and contribute to vaccine accessibility and affordability in the world, in particular developing countries so the world can vanquish the pandemic at an early date,” Wang added.