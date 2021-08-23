China Hopes New Afghan Government Will Stick to ‘Moderate’ Policy

China wants an inclusive and open government in Afghanistan, which will carry out a moderate policy in line with the interests of Afghans, the foreign ministry’s spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Monday.

On Sunday, Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said a new government would be announced soon. A source from Taliban told Sputnik earlier this week that the chief of the movement’s political office, Abdul Ghani Baradar, is set to make a decision on the future government structure in the next two weeks.

“We hope that Afghanistan will have an inclusive, open and broadly representative government, that will stick to a moderate and circumspect domestic and foreign policies, reflecting the aspirations of the Afghan people and the expectations of the international community,” Wang stated.

The Taliban took over power in Afghanistan on August 15, bringing down the civilian government. This prompted thousands of people to try to leave the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Many countries have since begun evacuating their diplomatic missions and citizens from Afghanistan.