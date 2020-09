China has issued a diplomatic note announcing reciprocal restrictions on the activities of the U.S. embassy and consulates in China, including the U.S. consulate-general in Hong Kong, and their personnel, according to the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Disclaimer:

News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505