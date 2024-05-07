China in support of peace conference on Ukraine Crisis

China supports convening of an international peace conference on the Ukraine crisis at an appropriate time, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.

The conference should be recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties and fair discussion of all peace plans, Xi made the remarks when he jointly met the press with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Noting that history has proven time and again that at the end of the day, conflicts can only be resolved through negotiation, Xi said that China calls on all parties to resume engagement and dialogue to build mutual trust.

China supports a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture in Europe, he said.