China is actively seeking innovative ideas to foster shared values.

Mr Lin Wu, Chairman, Standing Committee of Shandong Provincial People’s Congress, has called for honest and innovative discussions to promote the common values of civilizations across the world.

He called for the development of digital and strategic industries that would promote green local development and low carbon emissions.

Mr Wu made the call at this year’s opening ceremony of the 9th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations and the Regional Leaders’ Summit in Qufu, East China’s Shandong Province, the hometown of China’s great ancient thinker and philosopher, Confucius.

The Philosopher established Confucianism, which advocates the pursuit of the common good and harmony among all nations.

The forum was on the theme: “Common Values and a Community with a Shared Future for All Mankind”.

It brought together 160 participants from 30 countries across the world.

He urged world leaders to implement the Global Civilization Initiatives (GCI), which he said expanded cultural exchanges and promoted mutual learning among member countries.

The GCI was proposed by Mr Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, among others, to explore the building of a global network for inter-civilization dialogue and cooperation.

Mr Wu underscored the importance of friendship in promoting the diversity of world civilizations and common values for coexistence and prosperity.

“These values are imbedded in Chinese values of inclusiveness, peace, and development for the modernisation of member countries,” he said.

President Jinping pointed out in his strategic plan that great efforts needed to be made to advance international sister-city relations to encourage exchanges at the sub-national level between China and other countries for resource sharing, complementarity, and mutual benefits.

The collaboration, Mr Wu stressed, was crucial for Shandong’s opening-up and international communication.

Mr Zeng Zanrong, Vice Governor of Shandong Province, said with the support of President Jinping, he issued a document in August 2022, giving Shandong a major mission to build a pilot zone for green, low-carbon, and high-quality development.

“We are committed to making coordinated efforts to enhance growth drivers, transformation, green and low-carbon development, and building Shandong into a beautiful province,” he said.

Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs, President of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, admonished world leaders to be united and address issues of division, tension, and trust for sustainable development.

He said the reasons for the extreme tensions were the unprecedented global challenges, including climate change, and called for concerted efforts to address the issues.

“We need to find common values and forge a better understanding to make the world safe for diversity,” he said.

Mr Benjamin Chesire Cheboi, Governor of Kenya’s Baringo County, pledged to deepen collaboration between Kenya and China towards fighting climate change.

Mr Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State, Federal Republic of Nigeria, promised to leverage opportunities in Shandong for the development of his State.

Shandong Province is a major economic powerhouse in China, with a population of 101.628 million.

Its Gross Domestic Product grew from 3.9 per cent to 8.74 trillion RMB yuan in 2022, ranking third in the country.