China launched the cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-2 on Saturday, which successfully docked with the space station core module Tianhe on Sunday. What has Tianzhou-2 brought to the space? What is the significance of Tianzhou-2 for the construction of China’s space station? Find out more in this video.

