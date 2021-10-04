China Launches Website to Protect Children From Gaming Addiction

The Chinese State Council Information Office has launched a special website where citizens can submit complaints against internet services providers that violate the nationwide campaign rules designed to prevent minors from developing a gaming addiction.

At the end of August, the Chinese information agency announced that starting from September 1 minors will be allowed to access online gaming cites for only three hours a week. In addition, providers will be forbidden from allowing access to online games for users who attempt to register or log in using a fake name.

All this is done in order to “protect the physical and mental health of children.”

The new portal’s main aim is that users will be able to report website providers who violate the introduced rules. The front page has three buttons for complaints — one informing that a website provider allows underage users to log in under a fake name, another informing that a website provider allows minor users to stay in the system longer than the time frame established by the authorities, and a third button informing the country’s authorities that a provider charges excessive fees for services.

it was reported that China plans to introduce a nationwide electronic ID authentication system will be established to oversee children’s access and use of online games.

In 2020, China’s gaming industry revenues grew by over 20% to 278.7 billion yuan ($43.2 billion).