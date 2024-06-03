China Leads as Ghana’s Top Import Source in 2023

China continues to be Ghana’s largest import source in 2023, with total imports reaching GH₵33.9 billion, up from GH₵26.4 billion in 2022, according to the Ghana 2023 Trade Report by the Ghana Statistical Service.

Key imports from China included iron and steel, vehicles and automotive parts, chemical products, machinery, and electrical equipment. Although the import value increased, China’s share of Ghana’s total imports slightly decreased from 23.2% in 2022 to 22.5% in 2023.

The Russian Federation emerged as a significant new source, entering the top five and replacing the United Kingdom. Imports from Russia mainly consisted of mineral fuels and oils. The Netherlands remained a key player with mineral fuels and oils imports worth GH₵17.3 billion. India became the fourth-largest source with imports totaling GH₵11.7 billion, while the USA was fifth with GH₵10.9 billion.

Ten products accounted for over a third of all imports, with the highest values being diesel-automotive gas oil at GH₵27.1 billion, followed by light oils and motor spirit at GH₵22.3 billion. Other significant imports included cement clinkers (GH₵3.2 billion), medium oils and kerosene (GH₵2.8 billion), and cereal grains (GH₵2.7 billion).

Additional key imports were second-hand vehicles (GH₵2.5 billion), herbicides (GH₵2.3 billion), self-propelled bulldozers (GH₵2.3 billion), semi-milled or wholly milled rice (GH₵2 billion), and shea nuts (GH₵2 billion).

Sea transport dominated as the primary mode for these imports, accounting for 89.1% of the total import value, followed by road transport at 6.1% and air transport at 4.7%.

The Ghana 2023 Trade Report highlights China’s sustained dominance as a key trade partner and emphasizes the crucial role of maritime transport in Ghana’s import activities.