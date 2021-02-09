Chinese electric minivans will be sold for the first time in Israel in the coming weeks, the Israeli car import dealership China Motors said on Monday.

The company will import the EUNIQ 5 model from the automaker SAIC Maxus, a subordinate company of China’s leading automaker SAIC Motor Corporation.

The automobile has a 52.5-kWh battery capacity, which gives it a driving range of 400 km.

The Israeli company will also import the electric commercial model Maxus e Deliver 3.

China Motors was founded in 2009, and imports from China a variety of vehicles, including buses and trucks, as well as heavy engineering equipment. Enditem