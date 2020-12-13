Aid provided by China in the anti-COVID-19 fight has strengthened cooperation between Namibia and China, an expert in international relations said on Friday.

Marius Kudumo, the director of international relations at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, said that assistance by China in form of diverse services, expertise and goods including personal protective equipment has enabled Namibia to combat the health challenges and economic disruptions exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Such assistance strengthens solidarity as well as bilateral and international relations,” he said.

According to the Chinese Embassy’s preliminary statistics, the total value of goods donated from the Chinese government, enterprises and personnel since the outbreak in Namibia now stands at 52 million Namibian dollars (3.5 million U.S. dollars).

According to the expert, COVID-19 is a global pandemic, and no country was prepared for it. States had to divert resources. Therefore, any support provided by other countries including China to help in the fight against COVID-19 is an added value.

“It strengthens relations in the sense that it is in cases of emergency that you know who your friends are,” he said.

Intrinsically, he said, relations between China and Namibia have withstood the test of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kudumo said that the COVID-19 pandemic has also offered opportunities for China and Namibia to hoist mutually beneficial cooperation.

He said that the world is moving to multilateralism, as such, countries are further cooperating in the bilateral or multilateral system. Enditem