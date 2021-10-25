China orders lockdown to curb Covid outbreak in remote north-west

China is taking strict measures to combat a new outbreak of coronavirus infections in the northern county of Ejin, close to Mongolia, where tens of thousands of people have been instructed not to leave their homes.

Ejin is the source of about a third of the 150 infections registered in China since last week.

The Chinese government pursues a strict “zero Covid” strategy. With curfews, mass testing, contact tracing, quarantine, strict entry restrictions, as well as a mass vaccination campaign, the country has so far largely kept the coronavirus under control.

However, small outbreaks occur every now and again, which are then brought under control using strict methods.

The current outbreak was triggered by the introduction of the virus from abroad, according to Chinese state media, which added that a Chinese tour group travelling the country then spread the virus elsewhere.

At least 11 provinces have now been affected by the outbreak, and several infections have even been recorded in Beijing.

The Beijing marathon planned in the Chinese capital for next Sunday has been cancelled.

The current outbreak is “in a rapid development phase,” a deputy director of the disease control office of the health commission was quoted as saying. The number of detected cases will likely continue to rise in the coming days.