China, Peru build model for promoting mutual appreciation among diverse cultures

By Wang Di, Zhang Penghui, Xie Jianing,

China and Peru, both ancient civilizations with long histories and splendid cultures, are shining gems in the history of human civilization.

During a visit to Latin America in 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed hosting the 2016 China-Latin America Cultural Exchange Year, which received positive responses from the governments and people of Latin American countries.

In 2016, while paying a state visit to Peru, Xi attended the closing ceremony of the China-Latin America Cultural Exchange Year and visited the National Museum of Archaeology, Anthropology and History of Peru, where he visited the exhibition “Long Distance Separates No Bosom Friends – Treasures of China”.

He said we should continue to deepen cultural dialogues between China and Latin America so as to make mutual learning of civilizations become a bridge for enhancing bilateral friendship, a driving force for advancing the progress of human society and a bond of promoting world peace.

In recent years, cultural exchanges between China and Peru have become increasingly close. By jointly implementing the Global Civilizations Initiative, the two sides have elevated mutual cultural exchanges to new heights.

In valley of Andes Mountains in southeastern Peru, at an altitude of 3,400 meters, lies the ancient city of Cusco, the cradle of Inca civilization. Recently, an exhibition of “Light of the Sun: A Dialogue Between Ancient Shu and Inca Civilizations” was held at the Inca Museum in the city. It featured 16 representative replicas from the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan and the Jinsha Site Museum in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province, along with 3D printed artworks, as well as seven exquisite artifacts from the Inca Museum’s collection.

At the exhibition hall, a bronze vertical-eyed bronze mask unearthed at the site of Sanxingdui resonated with a large Inca Urpu vessel. There were also precious artifacts of the ancient Shu civilization such as gold items, bronze statues, jade artifacts, and wooden objects, as well as valuable relics from the Inca civilization. Visitors could closely experience the charm of the harmonious yet distinct ancient Shu and Inca civilizations, and the beauty of human civilization in unity.

Mohenir Julinho Zapata, director of the museum, expressed the hope that the exhibition will serve as a window into China’s cultural heritage for the people of Cusco, and deepen exchanges and mutual understanding between the two countries.

Since 2023, 80 artifacts from the Inca Museum have been showcased in Chinese cities like Xi’an and Chengdu, inviting Chinese audiences to engage with them.

In January this year, at the “Inca: Andean Civilization of Peru” special exhibition held in China, a golden mask from Peru’s Sicán culture was displayed alongside a golden mask unearthed from the Jinsha Site in Chengdu, each radiating its unique charm.

“The lively dialogue between the ancient Shu civilization and the Inca civilization serves as a model for promoting mutual appreciation among diverse cultures, fostering closer ties between the peoples of Peru and China,” said Zapata.

“We are committed to ensuring that this connection endures, so as to allow the light of civilization to shine brightly through exchange,” he added.