China will allow couples to have three children as part of its efforts to deal with its aging population crisis, state media reported on Monday.

A new plan of allowing couples to have three children was introduced during the Monday meeting of the Politburo, a key decision-making body of the Chinese Communist Party, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to the latest population census, 18.7% of the people in China were over 60 years by the end of 2020.

China relaxed its strident one-child policy in 2015 by allowing couples to have two children.

However, Chinese social media users on Weibo reacted to the new policy with less enthusiasm.

In a survey posted by Xinhua’s official Weibo account, over 26,000 users voted to say “I would absolutely not consider having a third child,” while only 1,357 users said they were ready to have a third child.

Another survey posted by the official China News Agency showed similar results. While over 5,300 Weibo users said they wouldn’t consider having a third child, only 251 users said they would give it a thought.

Under Xinhua’s post announcing this new policy, the most popular comment, which received over 240,000 likes, said: “It’s better to address the birth benefits and other injustices facing women, especially when it comes to their careers, before encouraging them to have more children.”

Another top comment with over 99,000 likes said: “Without improvement in income, many young people don’t even want to have one child, not to mention three.”