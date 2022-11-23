China provides solution for building secure, stable world

By Seymur Mammadov

Azerbaijan is one of the earliest countries to show support for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The initiative promotes the synergy between the development strategies of China and participating countries, promotes the economic development of participating countries and the region as a whole, and promotes global connectivity and international trade.

It has improved and will continue improving the livelihood of the people in the countries along its route, marking an important contribution made by the Communist Party of China (CPC) to world peace and development.

The global economic recovery remains sluggish due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. China, responding to COVID-19 and pursuing economic and social development in a well-coordinated way, has provided meaningful experience for other countries.

I agree with what Chinese President Xi Jinping said that to understand China today, one must learn to understand the CPC. China has set a successful example in the development of socialism, and the leadership of the CPC is the key to China’s achievements.

The CPC is dedicated to the people and forever puts their interests first. Meeting the people’s expectation for a better life is its goal. Under the leadership of the CPC, China has succeeded in eradicating absolute poverty, meeting the target set out in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ten years ahead of schedule.

The Chinese civilization values a holistic concept and systematic thinking, and champions mutual learning and exchanges. Drawing wisdom from the fine traditional Chinese culture, the CPC has chosen a development path that best suits China’s national conditions and always marched in the correct direction.

The country has achieved unprecedented success since the reform and opening up. It is always committed to safeguarding world peace and promoting common development in foreign exchanges.

I have read through the book “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China”, which comprehensively demonstrates the new governance philosophy and strategy of the CPC and helps foreign readers to get a full picture of China’s development path and governance model.

President Xi said in a speech he delivered at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting that “As all of us human beings live on the same planet, no country should maintain its own security at the cost of others’ security. A threat to another country may turn out to be a challenge of your own.” This left a deep impression on me.

President Xi proposed the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative. He advocates coping with global challenges based on peace and solidarity and creating a security environment featuring fairness, justice, joint participation and shared benefits.

His ideas transcend the concepts of confrontation and Cold War mentality, providing Chinese solutions for building a secure and stable world.

The vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind has been written into multiple bilateral and multilateral documents including UN resolutions, gradually becoming a consensus recognized by the international community.

At present, the world is facing severe challenges, such as food security, climate change, geopolitical conflicts and financial risks. None of these can be solved by one or a few countries. They call for collaboration from all countries.

The international community needs peace and stability more than ever before. China, by upholding the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind and pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation and common development, will constantly maintain the stability of the international situation.

(Seymur Mammadov is the director of the international expert club EurAsiaAz and editor-in-chief of Azerbaijan news agency Baku Tribune.)