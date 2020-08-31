Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that as COVID-19 remains a pandemic and vaccines play a key role in humankind’s victory over it, China stands ready to promote cooperation with Morocco on COVID-19 vaccine development and production.
Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation in the night with Moroccan King Mohammed VI.
