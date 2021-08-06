China reaffirm men’s team table tennis dominance with gold

China thrashed Germany 3-0 on Friday to seal men’s table tennis gold for the fourth straight Olympics.

After the women crushed Japan for gold on Thursday, China’s men continued the trend with individual champion Ma Long again instrumental.

He joined Xu Xin to defeat Patrick Franziska and Timo Boll 11-7, 11-3, 11-9 before returning in the decisive singles to edge Boll 11-5, 11-9, 11-13 11-7.

In between Fan Zhendong had fought back twice to beat Dimitrij Ovtcharov 3-2.

Olympic hosts Japan took bronze with a 3-1 win over South Korea.

Jun Mizutani and Koki Niwa won the opening doubles for Japan and Tomokazu Harimoto put them in a commanding position with victory in the opening singles.

Jeoung Young Sik kept South Korea alive by beating Niwa but Mizutani then triumphed in the next singles, edging three tight sets 14-12, 11-9, 11-8 against Jang Woo Jin.

The win secured Japan’s second table tennis bronze medal of the Games, along with a gold and a silver.

China meanwhile end the table tennis at Tokyo with four golds and four silvers after another immensely dominant showing.