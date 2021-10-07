China retakes Namibia’s largest exports market in August

China regained its spot at the top as Namibia’s largest market for exports for the month on August, Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) said Tuesday.

In a statement, Statistician General Alex Shimuafeni said South Africa gained her position as the largest import market for the country.

“The composition of the export basket mainly comprised of minerals such as copper, precious stones (diamonds), non-monetary gold, uranium as well ores and concentrates of base metals,” he said.

As usual, fish remained the only non-mineral product among the top five exports, Shimuafeni added.

The import basket comprised mainly of copper, petroleum oils, precious stones (diamonds), motor vehicles (for transportation of persons), ores and concentrates of base metals.

According to statistics by NSA, South Africa emerged as Namibia’s largest market for both exports and imports in July. Enditem