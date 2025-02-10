China Retaliates with Tariffs on U.S. Energy and Vehicles as Trade War Intensifies

China will impose tariffs of 10-15% on U.S. energy products and vehicles starting Monday, marking a sharp escalation in its ongoing trade conflict with Washington.

The move, announced Sunday by China’s Ministry of Finance, directly responds to the Biden administration’s recent decision to hike levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, including electronics and machinery. Analysts warn the retaliatory measures risk deepening economic fractures between the world’s two largest economies, with global markets bracing for prolonged disruption.

The tariffs target liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, refined petroleum, and American-made cars—a strategic blow to sectors where U.S. exports to China have surged in recent years. Energy trade, in particular, faces upheaval. American LNG shipments to China climbed steadily after the 2020 trade truce, driven by Beijing’s push to replace coal with cleaner fuels. But the new duties could reroute China’s purchases to rival suppliers in Russia, Qatar, or Australia, undercutting a key growth area for U.S. energy firms.

Automakers are equally vulnerable. General Motors and Ford, which rely heavily on Chinese sales, now face steeper competition from European and Japanese brands untouched by the tariffs. The levies arrive as global automakers already grapple with slowing demand in China’s cooling economy. “This isn’t just about tariffs—it’s about market share,” said Li Wei, an economist at Shanghai’s Horizon Insights. “U.S. automakers risk losing their foothold in China if this escalates further.”

Financial markets reacted swiftly. Asian stocks slid Monday, with energy and auto sectors leading losses. The yuan also dipped against the dollar, reflecting investor anxiety over the economic fallout. While both nations have signaled openness to dialogue—U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to visit Beijing in the coming weeks—neither side has shown willingness to concede.

The dispute increasingly resembles a broader struggle for economic influence. “This is a contest over who sets the rules of global trade,” said Peking University professor Zhang Ming. “Tariffs are just the opening moves.” Consumers and businesses, however, may pay the steepest price. U.S. LNG producers could see profits shrink, while Chinese manufacturers reliant on American energy may pass higher costs to buyers. Auto price hikes in China’s sluggish market could also dent sales.

With tensions at a boiling point, the coming weeks will test whether diplomacy can avert a full-blown trade war—or if the two superpowers are headed for a costly, protracted standoff. As one Beijing-based trade analyst put it, “The room for compromise is shrinking by the day.”