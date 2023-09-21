China, Russia and Mongolia discuss security issues

China, Russia, and Mongolia held a meeting of high representatives for security issues here on Tuesday.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, and Jadamba Enkhbayar, secretary of the Mongolian National Security Council, attended the meeting.

Northeast Asia is one of the most dynamic regions in the world and is also one of the regions where global security hotspots are concentrated, Wang said, adding that the region contains important development opportunities, but also faces severe challenges.

As important countries in the region, China, Russia and Mongolia are friendly neighbors who share a common stake and are friendly partners who help each other, Wang said, stressing that strengthening trilateral cooperation under the new situation has innate geographical advantages and a profound tradition, which is in line with the common interests of the three countries and helps to build consensus on regional development.

Noting that while based in Northeast Asia, the three countries should keep the whole world in mind, Wang said China is willing to work with Russia and Mongolia to jointly explore effective ways to deepen cooperation, promote regional prosperity and stability, and share the results of regional development.

Wang said that during the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand last year, the heads of state of China, Russia and Mongolia had a successful meeting and reached important consensus, which charted the course for future trilateral cooperation.

He called on the three sides to continue to give full play to the strategic leading role of the head-of-state diplomacy, deepen political mutual trust, fully explore complementary advantages, accelerate the construction of the China-Russia-Mongolia economic corridor, and bring more benefits to the people of the three countries.

Patrushev said that the three countries have similar positions on major international and regional issues and will jointly resist external interference, prevent color revolutions, adhere to multilateralism, and establish a fair and reasonable international order.

Enkhbayar said that developing good-neighborly and friendly cooperation with China and Russia is the primary direction of Mongolia’s diplomacy. He added that Mongolia opposes unipolarity and drawing ideological lines, and is willing to continue to consolidate political mutual trust with China and Russia, making trilateral cooperation a model for regional cooperation.

The three parties spoke highly of the results of cooperation so far and agreed to further collaborate to jointly safeguard regional security and stability.

The three parties will jointly implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the three countries, take the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation as an opportunity to enhance synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Prairie Road development strategy, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and accelerate common development.

The three parties believe that this meeting has added new connotation to the strategic cooperation among the three countries, and will explore institutional arrangements for meetings