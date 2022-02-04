China, Russia Serve as Pillar for Uniting World in Overcoming Crises – Xi

China and Russia are working together to implement true multilateralism and serve as a pillar for uniting the world in overcoming crises, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.
“Through joint efforts, [the countries] implement true multilateralism, uphold a true democratic spirit, serve as a reliable support for uniting the world in overcoming crises and defending equality,” Xi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.
