China seeks closer cooperation with Africa

Mr Lu Kun, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, has called for closer cooperation between China and Africa for the mutual benefit of the people.

“China is the largest developing country, while Africa is the continent with the largest number of developing countries. Developing solidarity and cooperation with African countries has been the cornerstone of China’s foreign policy, as well as a firm and longstanding strategy,” he said.

Mr Lu stated this in his article dubbed “Accelerate Building a China-Africa Community with a Shared Future in New Era”, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency by the Chinese Embassy in Accra.

He noted that since the fight for national liberation and independence, China and African countries had always supported each other and pursued common development and forged an unbreakable fraternity.

“Shared past experiences and similar aims and goals have brought China and Africa close together. China and Africa will always be a community of shared future,” he stated.

He recalled that in November 2021, the Eighth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Ministerial Conference was successfully convened in Dakar, Senegal.

He said the Conference adopted four outcome documents including the Dakar Declaration, stating that Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the launch of nine programmes for China-Africa cooperation.

He said since the Conference, despite the evolving international situation, China and Africa had stayed their course in enhancing solidarity and focusing on cooperation.

“We have made good progress in implementing the outcomes of the conference, bringing real benefits to the people in Africa,” the Ambassador said.

He said on August 18, 2022, the Coordinators’ Meeting on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the FOCAC was successfully held via video link.

He said the Meeting reached a three-point consensus; firstly, both sides are committed to accelerating the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

Secondly, both sides were committed to strengthening solidarity and cooperation among developing countries.

Thirdly, both sides were committed to constantly boosting the well-established credentials of FOCAC.

He said 52 African countries and the African Union Commission had signed cooperation documents with China on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

He said in the Dakar Declaration, African countries welcomed and supported the Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, becoming the first continent to do so.

The Envoy said in May 2021, China and Africa together launched the Initiative on Partnership for Africa’s Development, to pool resources in those areas where Africa’s most urgent needs lie, promote consensus among the international community and provide greater impetus to Africa’s development.

He noted that standing at a new historical starting point, China would continue to follow the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith and pursue the greater good and shared interests, put forth by President Xi.

He said China would always be Africa’s partner of mutual respect, equality and sincere cooperation; saying “We will firmly support African countries in pursuing your own development paths and seeking strength through unity.”

He said China supported the AU in joining the G20 and Uganda in hosting a successful high-level meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement.

He said China would work with Africa to carry forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Co-existence, practice true multilateralism and jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

Mr Lu said foreign aid from China to Africa from 2013 to 2018 totalled RMB270 billion, of which 45 per cent went to African countries in the form of grants, interest-free loans and concessional loans.

He said later this year, the Communist Party of China would hold its 20th National Congress, thus ushering in a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects; adding that this year also marks the 20th anniversary of the founding of the African Union.

Mr Lu said at this new historical starting point, China and Africa needed to stand even closer with each other, press ahead toward common development and rejuvenation, and truly build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.