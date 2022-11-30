China sets example for global poverty reduction: Bolivian politician

By Peng Min

Profound changes have taken place in China’s economic and social development under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), said Gerardo Garcia, vice president of the Bolivian political party Movement for Socialism – Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples (MAS-IPSP).

Last year, the country declared a victory in the fight against poverty, and it was the first to achieve economic recovery amid COVID-19, which mirrored the governance capability of the CPC, said Garcia during a recent interview with People’s Daily.

He noted that China, while embracing high-quality development, always adheres to its people-centered development philosophy, which sets a good example for other countries.

“I’m eager to learn from more Chinese practices and experiences, deepen Bolivia-China cooperation, and push for common progress,” he said.

Garcia visited China twice, during which he witnessed the country’s development achievements through investigation tours to factories, enterprises, and free trade areas.

“I found that the rural areas in China have established a sound communication channel with the outside world, which helps boost their development,” Garcia said.

China has lifted 770 million rural people out of poverty over the past 40-plus years of reform and opening up, which accounted for over 70 percent of the world population that escaped poverty during that span. He noted that this achievement sets a good example for global poverty reduction and sheds light on and is inspiring for developing countries, including Bolivia.

In March 2019, Garcia led a delegation to visit the China Executive Leadership Academy, Jinggangshan, in east China’s Jiangxi province, at the invitation of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Listening to speeches and joining symposiums, he learned the history of the CPC and the significance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era for the innovative development of China’s economy and society.

“I also visited Chinese factories manufacturing aircraft and trucks and processing meat products, where I was deeply impressed by their advanced technologies and automation,” Garcia said.

He told People’s Daily that Bolivia boasts rich raw materials but lacks processing technologies and human resources.

“Therefore, it’s difficult for our products to gain high value-added or an advantageous position in the global industrial chain. I hope we can draw more inspiration from China’s experience in this regard,” he said.

After visiting China, the Bolivian politician has been actively introducing China’s experiences in reform and opening up and development to his country. As a result, Chinese philosophies, such as the harmony between man and nature, have received high attention from the Bolivian side.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping said a good ecological environment is the fairest public product and provides inclusive wellbeing for the people. It has inspired us a lot,” Garcia noted, adding that China’s ideas and practices in coordinating economic development and ecological conservation have set a good example for developing countries, including Bolivia.

“If every Bolivian can join the afforestation efforts, we will have tens of millions of trees. The great vision of ‘Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets’ will tackle environmental and ecological crises from the root,” Garcia remarked.

The CPC always upholds the people’s mastery of their country and leads the people to pursue, develop, and realize democracy. It remains committed to the principle that development should serve the people, depend on the people, with its benefits shared by the people.

China upholds the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, is actively engaged in international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, and has made important contributions to the development of global public health, receiving high recognition from the international community, Garcia said, adding that China has provided vaccine assistance for many countries, including Bolivia.

As China is boldly advancing toward its second centenary goal, the Bolivian politician is paying close attention to the new philosophies, ideas, and strategies raised by the CPC for better global governance.

He believes China’s peaceful development is in line with the common interests of humanity. He said the China-proposed vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, Belt and Road Initiative, Global Development Initiative, and Global Security Initiative have provided Chinese solutions to maintaining global peace and stability, improving mutual understanding among different countries, and better solving global issues, adding that these initiatives are of important practical significance for improving global governance and enhancing the wellbeing of people around the world.