China stress its commitment to push ahead peace and development for humanity at 20th CPC National Congress

By He Yin

“Our Party has dedicated itself to achieving lasting greatness for the Chinese nation and committed itself to the noble cause of peace and development for humanity. Our responsibility is unmatched in importance, and our mission is glorious beyond compare,” said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in a report to the 20th CPC National Congress.

The congress profoundly revealed a message that the CPC always pursues the common good and universal harmony of the world.

At present, the international balance of power is undergoing profound adjustments. Unilateralism, protectionism, hegemonism, and power politics are posing greater threats to world peace and development, and the backlash against globalization is rising. The world has entered a new period of turbulence and change.

China focuses on the main goal of achieving national rejuvenation and promoting human progress, and holds high the banner of peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit.

Chinese diplomacy showcases its own features, style and ethos of advancing with the times, responsibility, as well as openness and inclusiveness. It has won broad recognition and appraisal from the international society.

Xi, from the perspectives of the general trend of history and the international landscape, has made major innovations in both theories and practice in Chinese diplomacy, proposing a series of new ideas, new propositions and new initiatives with distinctive Chinese features, which reflect the call of the times and lead the trend of human progress.

Drawing wisdom from the fine traditional Chinese culture, Xi proposed to build a community with a shared future for mankind and foster a new type of international relations. He champions the common values of humanity, the right approach to justice and interests, the vision of global security, and the vision of global governance.

He inherits and carries forward the fine traditions of Chinese diplomacy and enriches Chinese diplomacy with new connotations. He put forward the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative and other major initiatives, and promoted the construction of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, New Development Bank and other multilateral financial organizations.

The Communist Party of China and the Chinese people have provided humanity with more Chinese insight, better Chinese input, and greater Chinese strength to help solve its common challenges and have made new and greater contributions to the noble cause of human peace and development.

Chinese diplomacy, forging ahead while making innovations in both theories and practice, is constantly making new contributions to the world.

Chinese diplomacy mirrors China’s broad mind to help others succeed while seeking its own success.

China continues to place its own development in the coordinate system of human development, seeing the interests of the Chinese people are integrated with the common interests of the peoples of other countries. It seeks common development through its friendly cooperation with other countries and strives for win-win results through its exchanges with the rest of the world.

By the end of 2021, China has built 79 zones for economic and trade cooperation in 24 countries along the BRI routes, investing $43 billion and creating 346,000 local jobs.

In the face of a once-in-a-century pandemic, China has stood in the forefront of international cooperation against COVID-19, sharing its containment protocols and diagnostic and treatment plans with over 180 countries as well as international organizations, sending 38 medical expert teams to 34 countries, providing over 2.2 billion doses of vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations.

Chinese diplomacy is open and inclusive. It showcases China’s broad mind.

China unswervingly builds an open world economy and pushes for an economic globalization that is more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial for all. It safeguards the diversity of civilizations, promotes dialogue and cooperation between civilizations, and pursues the shared human values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom.

The country advocates forging a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice, and win-win cooperation, pursues friendship and cooperation with all countries, and strives for a new approach to state-to-state relations.

It holds high the banner or true multilateralism and adheres to the vision of global governance characterized by consultation and cooperation for shared benefits, to make global governance fairer and more equitable.

Chinese diplomacy values friendship, takes responsibility, acts in good faith and seeks justice. China meets every commitment it has made.

To promote the construction of the BRI, the country has held two sessions of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which formed 270 and 283 deliverables, respectively.

To implement the GDI, China upgraded the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund to a Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund, enhanced its investment in the China-UN Peace and Development Fund and set up a Global Development Promotion Center.

To enhance China-Africa cooperation, China and African countries will jointly carry out 10 major cooperation plans, eight major initiatives and nine programs.

China always adheres to its political commitments and faithfully fulfills its obligations when dealing with international affairs, so as to inject stability and certainty to the fast-changing world.

“When all countries pursue the cause of common good, we can live in harmony, engage in cooperation for mutual benefit and join hands to create a brighter future”, Xi said. China will stand firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human progress on the new journey in the new era. Although this is an era fraught with challenges, it is also an era brimming with hope. The Chinese people are ready to work hand in hand with people across the world to create an even brighter future for humanity.