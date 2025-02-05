China Strikes Back at U.S. with Antitrust Probe into Google

In a sharp escalation of the ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest economies, China has launched an antitrust investigation into Google, accusing the tech giant of violating its anti-monopoly laws.

The move, announced by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), comes on the same day that U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports took effect, signaling Beijing’s readiness to retaliate against American economic pressure.

The probe, disclosed in a brief statement on SAMR’s website, targets Google’s alleged monopolistic practices, though specific details remain scarce. The investigation marks the latest salvo in a tit-for-tat trade conflict that has seen both nations impose tariffs and restrictions on each other’s goods and services.

The timing of the probe is no coincidence. Over the weekend, the U.S. government, under President Donald Trump, rolled out a new round of 10% tariffs on Chinese products. In response, China announced retaliatory duties on U.S. imports, including coal, crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), agricultural equipment, and certain automobiles, set to take effect on February 10.

Google, which ceased offering its search engine in China in 2010 after refusing to comply with the country’s strict censorship laws, has maintained a limited presence in the Chinese market. However, the company’s Android operating system powers the majority of smartphones in China, making it a significant player in the country’s tech ecosystem.

The antitrust probe into Google follows a similar investigation into U.S. chipmaker Nvidia, launched in mid-December after the U.S. expanded export controls to restrict Chinese companies’ access to advanced semiconductors. These actions underscore the growing tension between the two nations, as they vie for dominance in critical sectors like technology and energy.

Analysts view China’s latest move as both a strategic counterpunch and a warning to other U.S. tech firms operating in its market. “This is Beijing’s way of saying it won’t back down,” said Li Wei, a Beijing-based trade policy expert. “By targeting Google, China is signaling that it can hit back at America’s most iconic companies.”

The probe also highlights the broader geopolitical stakes of the U.S.-China trade war, which has increasingly spilled over into the tech sector. As both nations seek to protect their economic and national security interests, companies like Google and Nvidia find themselves caught in the crossfire.

For Google, the investigation could complicate its efforts to navigate China’s complex regulatory environment, even as it seeks to expand its cloud computing and artificial intelligence businesses in the region. Meanwhile, the escalating trade tensions threaten to disrupt global supply chains and stifle innovation in key industries.

As the U.S. and China continue to trade blows, the ripple effects are being felt far beyond their borders. For now, the antitrust probe into Google serves as a stark reminder of the high stakes—and growing risks—of the world’s most consequential economic rivalry.