The construction of the first-ever Foreign Service Academy in Sierra Leone was commissioned on Monday, which is supported by China.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio applauded China’s contribution to this project, saying the cordial relationship and cooperation between the two countries continue to grow in the last 50 years and assured that it will further move from strength to strength.

“Chinese support to Sierra Leone has been great and very much visible,” the President remarked and furthered that the turning of the sod for the Foreign Service Academy is a clear example of Chinese support to the people of Sierra Leone.

Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Hu Zhangliang said the project is another concrete outcome of the China-Sierra Leone friendship and assured of China’s continued support to the west African country.

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation Nabela Tunis said the commissioning of this academy will provide the much-needed platform to share knowledge, skills, and expertise between the two countries.