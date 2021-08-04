China thrash Germany to reach women’s team table tennis final

Top seeds China had no trouble dismissing Germany 3-0 in a one-sided women’s team table tennis semi-final to set up a showdown for gold with Japan at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday.

World number one and Olympic singles champion Chen Meng partnered Wang Manyu to a convincing 11-9, 11-2, 11-4 doubles win over Petrissa Solja and Shan Xiaona and silver medallist Sun Yingsha won her singles tie 11-6, 11-4, 11-9 over Han Ying.

Petrissa Solja showed most resistance and ensured Germany put at least one set on the board but still went down to Chen 5-11, 11-4, 11-9, 13-11.

Third-seeded Germany were also hammered by China in the final of the Rio Games five years ago but can end on a high in Tokyo against Hong Kong in the bronze medal match on Thursday before the hosts take on the mighty Chinese for gold.

China have dominated table tennis at the Tokyo Games with two golds and three silvers already with Japan next on the medal table with a 1-0-1 record.