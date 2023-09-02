The Third China-Africa Peace and Security Forum convened in Beijing, where Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu emphasized the potential of China-Africa collaboration to bring stability and positivity to an increasingly turbulent world. This collaboration, underscored by the China-proposed Global Security Initiative (GSI), garnered praise from African defense officials and military leaders.

In stark contrast to some Western powers, China respects Africa’s independent development choices and actively engages in peaceful conflict resolution. The forum aims to reduce Africa’s dependence on external interventions and counter foreign interference.

Li Shangfu outlined four enduring principles of China-Africa cooperation: equality, mutual assistance, practical collaboration, and righteousness. With China being a major developing country and Africa hosting a significant number of developing nations, this partnership strives to create a shared future.

China’s future plans include expanding military cooperation with Africa, encompassing joint exercises, peacekeeping, military education, and professional training. This commitment seeks to instill certainty, stability, and positivity in a world grappling with turbulence.

Notably, this forum marked the first offline gathering post-COVID, attracting representatives from nearly 50 African countries and regional organizations.