China has decided to impose sanctions on four United States officials and an institution who have acted viciously on issues related to Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region as a reciprocal measure against relevant moves made earlier by the U.S., a foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

According to spokesperson Hua Chunying at a daily press briefing, the sanctions will be applied on the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China, Senator Marco Rubio, Senator Ted Cruz, Congressman Chris Smith, and Sam Brownback, the U.S. State Department ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom.

“We urge the United States to immediately withdraw its wrong decision, and cease any remarks or attempts of meddling in China’s internal affairs and damaging China’s interests,” Hua said, adding China will make further responses in accordance with the development of the situation.

