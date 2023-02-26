China to keep playing constructive role in peaceful settlement of Ukraine crisis

By He Yin

The Ukraine crisis has been kept on for over a year. Its development is attracting global attention.

On Feb.24, China issued a document on its position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, reiterating its persistent stand and listening to other countries’ legitimate concerns.

The document demonstrates China’s major country responsibility in standing firmly on the side of peace and the right side of history, in promoting talks for peace, in providing Chinese wisdom and a Chinese approach to the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and in injecting more stability and certainties to the fluid world.

Since the outbreak of the crisis, China has taken an objective and impartial stance based on the merits of the issue. President Xi Jinping put forward “four points” on what must be done, “four things” the international community must do together, and “three observations” of the crisis, which has played a responsible and constructive role in easing the situation and deescalating the crisis. As Xi puts it clearly: conflicts and wars produce no winner; there is no simple solution to a complex issue; and confrontation between major countries must be avoided

The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively upheld. The purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, must be strictly observed. The legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously. All efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be encouraged and supported.

China will continue to make an independent judgment based on the merits of the matter itself and in an objective and fair manner, and work with the international community to promote dialogue and negotiation to address the concerns of relevant parties and seek common security.

China’s impartial stand and constructive efforts are obvious to all, for which the country has won understanding and support from the international community.

Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis. The crisis has complex historical merits as well as ins and outs. It is a result of the long-term security tensions in Europe, as well as the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation.

In solving the Ukraine crisis, Ukraine’s sovereignty and security should be upheld and Russia’s legitimate security concerns should also be respected. Europe’s peace and stability should be defended, and the same goes for other countries.

China firmly advocates and safeguards international law and widely accepted basic norms governing international relations, and upholds the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter. China will never be a bystander, and would never add fuel to the fire, still less exploit the crisis.

The international community should stay committed to the right approach of promoting talks for peace, help parties to the conflict open the door to a political settlement as soon as possible, and create conditions and platforms for the resumption of negotiation.

In the document China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis, China reiterates respecting the sovereignty of all countries, abandoning the Cold War mentality, ceasing hostilities and resuming peace talks. China said it will continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace talks.

The more complex the situation is, the more should a level head be kept; the more protracted the situation is, the more efforts shall be made to achieve peace. China believes that all parties should, following the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and bearing in mind the long-term peace and stability of the world, help forge a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture.

Xi’s solemn proposal of the Global Security Initiative offers a Chinese approach to tackling global governance challenges, eliminating the root causes of international conflicts and achieving durable stability and security in the world. So far, more than 80 countries and regional organizations have commended and expressed support for the initiative.

Recently, China issued the Global Security Initiative Concept Paper to lay out a more systemic approach and more practical measures to address global security challenges. The concept paper raises concrete paths in supporting political settlement of hotspot issues such as the Ukraine crisis through dialogue and negotiation.

In the document China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis, China expounds its positions and raises proposals on issues of common concern, such as resolving the humanitarian crisis, protecting civilians and prisoners of war, keeping nuclear power plants safe, reducing strategic risks, facilitating grain exports, stopping unilateral sanctions, keeping industrial and supply chains stable and promoting post-conflict reconstruction, offering important guidance on the settlement of the crisis.

The Ukraine crisis is another wake-up call for all in the world. It reminds people that blind faith in the so-called “position of strength” and attempts to expand military alliances and seek one’s own security at the expense of others will only land oneself in a security dilemma.

In this day and age, global and regional security frameworks should no longer be built with a Cold War mentality. The security of a country should not be pursued at the expense of others. The security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs. No country has the privilege of having its own way in the world, and any hegemonic, domineering or bullying practices should be rejected.

The international community should jointly oppose hegemonism and power politics, build a new type of international relations based on mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation. It should be clear that the world is a community in which all countries share a common stake, and see that the light of peace will reach all corners of the world.

Making the world a safer place is the strong desire of all people, the common responsibility of all countries, and more importantly, the right direction for the advance of our times.

China will keep holding a just and impartial position, foster synergy in the international community and play a constructive role in promoting the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis.