China to Take All Steps Necessary to Reach Reunification With Taiwan – White Book

China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to the provocations by instigators of Taiwan’s separatism in the event of failure to reach peaceful reunification with the island, including the “last resort” of the use of force, according to a new Beijing white book released on Wednesday.

The document titled “The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era” was jointly prepared and published by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the State Council Information Office of China. Beijing regularly publishes white papers to clarify its policy on various pressing issues.

“Separatism will plunge Taiwan into the abyss and bring nothing but disaster to the island. To protect the interests of the Chinese nation as a whole, including our compatriots in Taiwan, we must resolutely oppose it and work for peaceful reunification. We are ready to create vast space for peaceful reunification; but we will leave no room for separatist activities in any form,” the document read.

China will not tolerate any interference in the Taiwan issue as it is an internal affair that affects its interests and the national sentiments of the Chinese people, according to the white book.

“No one should underestimate our resolve, will and ability to defend China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will work with the greatest sincerity and exert our utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification. But we will not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures,” the document read.

The document specified that relevant measures will be directed against the separatist activity of the external forces and in no way against Taiwanese compatriots.

“Use of force would be the last resort taken under compelling circumstances. We will only be forced to take drastic measures to respond to the provocation of separatist elements or external forces should they ever cross our red lines,” the white book read, adding that China’s ultimate goal is to “ensure the prospects of China’s peaceful reunification and advance this process.”

The situation around Taiwan escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taipei. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with the island. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China will leave no room for the pro-Taiwanese independence forces as the reunification of Taiwan with China is historically inevitable and all attempts to use Taiwan to contain China are doomed to failure.