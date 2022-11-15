China to work in solidarity with all sides to promote global recovery, improve global economic governance at G20 summit

By He Yin

From Nov. 14 to 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia, attend the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, as well as visit Thailand upon invitation.

This will be the first trip of the Chinese President after the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The trip has received high attention from the international community. It is believed that the trip will help all relevant parties work together to tackle global challenges, and build a consensus and boost cooperation in promoting global economic recovery and implementing the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It will make new contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

It is said in the report to the 20th National Congress of the CPC that China has always been committed to its foreign policy goals of upholding world peace and promoting common development, and it is dedicated to promoting a human community with a shared future.

China is committed to its fundamental national policy of opening to the outside world and pursues a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up. It strives to create new opportunities for the world with its own development and to contribute its share to building an open global economy that delivers greater benefits to all peoples.

When profound changes unseen in a century are evolving rapidly and global challenges keep popping up, Xi’s participation in the G20 Summit and the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting will contribute Chinese insight, Chinese input, and Chinese strength to improving global governance and promoting common development of the world. It will fully show the historical responsibility of China

The G20 is a major forum for international economic cooperation and an important platform for global economic governance. It shoulders the important mission of stabilizing the world economy and unlocking growth potential.

With rising unilateralism and protectionism, economic globalization is facing headwinds and global recovery remains sluggish. The G20 should enhance cooperation and coordinate macroeconomic policy to jointly promote strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth of the world economy.

As an important member of the G20, China always follows the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits in global governance and plays a leading role in coping with global challenges, promoting world recovery and improving global governance through cooperation.

Over the recent years, the country has offered, on the G20 platform, a systemic formula pointing out that the international community should work in solidarity to combat COVID-19, take effective measures to promote world economic recovery and adopt long-term policies to improve global governance, which injects stability and positive energy to the world.

Xi’s attendance at the G20 Summit under the theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger” will play a constructive role in promoting global recovery, improving global economic governance and promoting sustainable development.

The peace and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific concerns not only the region’s own future, but also that of the world. The Asia-Pacific has succeeded in sustaining fast development for a fairly long period of time. Ultimately, this has become possible because it has endeavored to create an open economic architecture and forge an Asia-Pacific partnership based on mutual trust, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation.

As a staunch supporter and active promoter of Asia-Pacific regional economic cooperation, China closely integrates its own development with that of the region and promotes the opening up of the region with its own opening up, to push for regional economic development, social progress and livelihood improvement. It has contributed its share to promoting Asia-Pacific economic development.

Under the theme of “Open. Connect. Balance.,” this year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting will be in line with the historical trend of opening up and development.

Xi’s attendance at the meeting will be an important act of China’s head-of-state diplomacy towards the Asia-Pacific. This fully shows the high importance China attaches to Asia-Pacific economic cooperation.

China hopes that all parties will embrace the vision of an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, adhere to the founding missions of APEC, deepen solidarity and cooperation, advance the implementation of the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, and inject new impetus into the economic growth in the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

China and Thailand are close neighbors and connected by blood. China is the largest trading partner of Thailand and Thailand is the third largest trading partner of China among all ASEAN countries. Their bilateral trade exceeded $100 billion in 2021.

Both China and Thailand are staunch advocators of free trade and active supporters of regional cooperation. In July this year, the two sides agreed on jointly building a China-Thailand community with a shared future, which has brought new connotations to the profound kinship between China and Thailand.

Xi’s visit to Thailand coincides with the tenth anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and is of great significance for the development of bilateral ties. Guided by the vision of building a China-Thailand community with a shared future, the two sides will work together to enhance strategic communication and deepen exchanges and cooperation in various sectors, to bring their relations to new heights.

At present, the changes in the world, the times, and history are unfolding in ways like never before. Though human society is facing unprecedented challenges. the historical trends of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit are unstoppable. The will of the people and the general trends of our day will eventually lead to a bright future for humanity.

Xi’s trip this time will prove to the world that China will always stand on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, and China is ready to work hand in hand with people across the world to create an brighter future for humanity.