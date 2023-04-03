China treats other developing countries with good faith

By He Yin

China has been enjoying a good reputation for valuing sincerity, friendship and equality while developing relations with other developing countries.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Serbia is a true friend of China, and the Serbian side respects China and admires China’s great leadership. No matter what pressure or difficulty there may be, the steel-like friendship between the two countries will never change, nor will the friendly sentiment the Serbian side holds toward the Chinese people, he noted.

“Benin, though small in size, stands on the side of truth, equality and justice, and will continue to be a steadfast and reliable friend of China,” said Beninese President Patrice Talon during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also said that China is always a friend of Kuwait.

These remarks well indicate developing countries’ firm will to develop relations with China.

In the past 10 years since Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith, China and other developing countries have always treated each other with sincerity and constantly expanded new areas of cooperation and growth, bringing their cooperation onto new levels.

China has always provided selfless assistance in helping other developing countries develop and modernize. It always respects the will of the people in other developing countries and assists them in developing their economies and improving people’s livelihoods to the best of its ability based on their actual needs. It never interferes in the domestic affairs of other countries.

China is the world’s largest developing country, and developing countries are its natural allies in international affairs.

China sincerely supports greater representation and a louder voice of developing countries in international affairs, helps reinforce the South which is a weak link in the global governance system, and works to make the global governance system better reflect the aspirations and interests of the majority of countries in a more balanced way, especially developing countries.

China always stands with other developing countries, speaking up for them at international fora.

It has endeavored to establish cooperation platforms at various events to deepen mutual understanding, enhance pragmatic cooperation and expand exchanges and mutual learning among developing countries, including the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Beijing, the G20 Hangzhou Summit, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Qingdao Summit, the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the Communist Party of China in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.

The “BRICS Plus” cooperation model proposed by China has set the pattern for carrying out South-South cooperation and seeking strength through unity for emerging markets and developing countries.

China sincerely shares its development experiences with other developing countries, which has injected impetus into their efforts to achieve prosperity.

China has promoted Chinese hybrid rice and Juncao technology, established agricultural technology demonstration centers and Luban workshops, carried out poverty reduction cooperation and set up a global development promotion center. It has always been committed to helping other developing countries achieve common progress.

China has effectively promoted Chinese modernization, made constant progress in enriching and developing a new form of human advancement, and busted the myth that “modernization means Westernization,” setting an important example for other developing countries in independently exploring a path to modernization based on their national realities.

The Chinese efforts have been widely lauded by the international community. It is believed that Chinese modernization has significant meaning for other developing countries as it indicates that modernization is not a single-choice question and there’s no one-size-fits-all standard.

Some said while promoting Chinese modernization, China has also helped improve the economic development of many countries, especially developing countries, and China’s success is inspiring other developing countries to pursue prosperity.

China and other developing countries are both in the process of rapid development. Their mutual understanding needs to keep pace with the time.

China always acts in good faith in addressing problems that might occur in bilateral relations, and will frankly discuss and deal with new developments and issues with other developing countries on the basis of mutual respect and through mutually beneficial cooperation.

Some Western countries are clinging to a Cold War mentality and attacking China for developing relations with other developing countries, trying to impede China from cooperating with them and undermine China’s friendship with them by fabricating lies that China follows the so-called “neo-colonialism” and creates the so-called “debt traps.”

However, developing countries have a clear understanding and fair stance, and have expressed strong dissatisfaction and criticism against the attacks by these Western countries.

Namibian President Hage Geingob recently said that China respects his country and has never engaged in any colonialism or imperialism.

With the growth of developing countries, global prosperity and stability will be put on a more solid footing. China will keep working with other developing countries and adopt concrete measures to deepen their friendly cooperation so as to bring more benefits for them and make the world a more prosperous and stable place.